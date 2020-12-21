Advertisement

Anonymous donor leaves $6K diamond ring in Tenn. Salvation Army red kettle

According to the Memphis Salvation Army, the ring was inside a small bag with a note that read,...
According to the Memphis Salvation Army, the ring was inside a small bag with a note that read, “Help the poor.”(Salvation Army)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous donor left a sparkling surprise inside one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles this holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Memphis said a 1.81 carat diamond ring was found inside a Germantown red kettle on Dec. 10.

The ring is estimated to be worth more than $6,000.

According to Salvation Army Memphis, the ring was inside a small bag with a note that read, “Help the poor.”

“We may never know the story behind the ring’s original owner or what motivated them to so generously drop it into our red kettle on that December night, but year after year, we continue to be amazed by the unwavering love and support from our neighbors,” reads a Facebook post from Salvation Army Memphis. “To the anonymous ring donor, your gift will change countless lives in our community this Christmas. THANK YOU!”

Posted by The Salvation Army Memphis on Monday, December 21, 2020

