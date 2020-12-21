Anonymous donor leaves $6K diamond ring in Tenn. Salvation Army red kettle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous donor left a sparkling surprise inside one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles this holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Memphis said a 1.81 carat diamond ring was found inside a Germantown red kettle on Dec. 10.

The ring is estimated to be worth more than $6,000.

According to Salvation Army Memphis, the ring was inside a small bag with a note that read, “Help the poor.”

“We may never know the story behind the ring’s original owner or what motivated them to so generously drop it into our red kettle on that December night, but year after year, we continue to be amazed by the unwavering love and support from our neighbors,” reads a Facebook post from Salvation Army Memphis. “To the anonymous ring donor, your gift will change countless lives in our community this Christmas. THANK YOU!”

