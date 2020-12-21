Cause for concern or optimism with Vols season over?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When it rains it pours! The Vols are coming off a disappointing 3-7 season following their 34-13 loss to Texas A&M.

Trouble began even before kickoff with news of assistant coaches Derek Ansley and Jay Graham having to sit because of COVID concerns.

Lead running back Eric Gray and backup quarterback Brian Mauer were also forced to sit out; however, head coach Jeremy Pruitt would not give a cause for Gray’s absence, only to say he was, “unavailable.”

In addition to that, reports surfaced of compliance issues regarding Tennessee recruiting practices. Coach Pruitt would not comment on the reports, only to say compliance issues come up on college campuses every day.

At this time, it is not clear what the depth of the alleged compliance issues is.

“I think it’s certainly concerning these compliance issues. We can say, you don’t have compliance issues that come up where you interview the depths of people that it appears Tennessee has interviewed from staff members to current players, recruiting office personnel and other office personnel, all of those types of things. It’s a good number of folks the compliance office has apparently talked to and dealt with, which leaves you to believe that the scope of this investigation is pretty big,” Brent Hubbs said.

There is no evidence at this time to say there’s been any wrongdoing by head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who is in Alabama on Monday attending the funeral of his Grandfather.

Pruitt’s Vols were invited to the Autozone Liberty Bowl to play West Virginia on December 31st. The Vols will not practice Monday and will get together for a light walkthrough on Tuesday before leaving out on Christmas break. The extra week of work should be beneficial to this young team as it continues to develop.

There’s been speculation about coach Pruitt’s job security. The coach says he expects to be back on Rocky Top next year.

Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer offered his support for the coach saying, “First, it’s an opportunity to connect with our many fans throughout West Tennessee and expand upon the rich historical links between the Memphis area and UT. We have so much Tennessee family in and around Memphis—especially our medical school and fantastic alumni. And secondly, it’s a tremendous development opportunity for our team and should serve as a primer to spring practice for Coach Pruitt and our returners.”

The Vols will have their hands full with a Mountaineers defense that’s giving up just 20 points per game. Tennessee’s offense has failed to reach that mark in six of its seven losses this season. The game will take place at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

