CVS Health begins administering COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CVS Health began administering COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities across the country on Monday.

Beginning on Dec. 28, more than 400 nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Tennessee will begin vaccinations.

CVS Health was chosen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as one of two providers to administer COVID vaccinations.

CVS Health also has an agreement to eventually provide vaccines to the general public in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.