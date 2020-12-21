Dept. of Revenue to send postcards for vehicle registration renewals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beginning in January 2021, the Tennessee Department of Revenue will begin sending postcards to motor vehicle registrants to remind them of upcoming renewal dates.

According to the department, the postcards will replace traditional letters and reduce state mailing expenses by nearly $500,000.

“This is a more efficient, effective way to remind citizens about their upcoming registration renewals,” Commissioner David Gerregano said. “It’s also a good way for the state to save money without sacrificing any services.”

Due to the pandemic, officials urged drivers to renew their registration online. Individuals who do not have online access or their county does not offer online renewals can mail them to the local clerk.

For more information or to see a sample postcard, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.