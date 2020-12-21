Dollywood limits entry due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood announced entry to the park will be temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

The company announced around 9 a.m. that only guests with dated tickets and reservations will be able to enter.

Park officials said that the gates will reopen for guests without dated tickets or reservations once capacity is available.

The park advised guests to make a reservation online to better ensure their spot, in order to avoid potential issues in the future,

