Advertisement

Dr. Fauci: I gave Santa the COVID-19 vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lot of kids may have been worried that coronavirus would keep Santa Claus homebound this Christmas.

After all, his advanced age puts him well into the high-risk category.

But the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says there’s no need for concern.

Fauci says he himself administered the vaccine to Santa.

He revealed the happy news in response to a child’s question during “The ABCs of COVID-19: A CNN-Sesame Street Town Hall for Families.”

Paxton, 6, asked if Santa would still be able to visit him: “What if he can’t go to anyone’s house? Or near his reindeer?”

Fauci explained to the kids that Santa is doing fine.

“Well, I have to say, I took care of that for you, because I was worried that you’d all be upset,” he said. “So, what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.

“He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about.”

Fauci had weighed in on the issue previously.

According to USA Today, the good doctor said last month that Santa “has a lot of good innate immunity.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
“Only gather with your household and wear a mask,” Gov. Lee urges Tennesseans as holidays near
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tennessee physicians release statement following Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19 surge
Taylor was charged in March after officers found her grandparents dead inside their Camden home...
Tennessee woman pleads guilty to killing grandparents

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill, stimulus checks
A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.
Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island, draws crowds to park
East Tennessee farmer earns top spot in University of Tennessee growing competition.
How a dairy farmer turned into East Tennessee’s top soybean farmer
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon
“I was pretty disappointed” says Knoxville mayor on Gov. Lee’s speech
Covenant Health leaders answer journalists' questions about the vaccine over Zoom
‘The beginning of the end’ Covenant Health administers coronavirus vaccines to staff