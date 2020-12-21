Advertisement

Hamblen County Schools encourage students to particpate in virtual learning ahead of Christmas break

(WCAX)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County School officials urged all students to remain home on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and participate in virtual learning.

The decision comes after Gov. Lee announced that all Tennesseans needed to make a number of decisions to reduce the spread of the virus because our numbers continue to grow.

Tennessee was named the worst state per capita in terms of COVID cases.

Hamblen County Schools were scheduled to meet in person on Tuesday. Due to the surge in COVID cases, school officials are asking parents to keep their students home on Tuesday to participate in virtual learning.

Teachers will send home instructional packets with each child on Monday if they don’t have access to the internet.

School officials said no student will be counted absent on Tuesday.

Holiday meal bags will still be distributed Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Families must have preordered these meals.

All schools will still be open but officials ask students to participate virtually or complete he paper packets which will be minimal since it is a half-day. On Tuesday, school buses will still run regular routes and school will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
“Only gather with your household and wear a mask,” Gov. Lee urges Tennesseans as holidays near
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tennessee physicians release statement following Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19 surge
Taylor was charged in March after officers found her grandparents dead inside their Camden home...
Tennessee woman pleads guilty to killing grandparents

Latest News

East Tennessee farmer earns top spot in University of Tennessee growing competition.
How a dairy farmer turned into East Tennessee’s top soybean farmer
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon
“I was pretty disappointed” says Knoxville mayor on Gov. Lee’s speech
Covenant Health leaders answer journalists' questions about the vaccine over Zoom
‘The beginning of the end’ Covenant Health administers coronavirus vaccines to staff
Tennessee was identified as the worst state in the country for COVID-19 infections.
‘We are in a war:” Gov. Lee implores Tennesseans not to let another Thanksgiving surge occur after Christmas
Rain turns to snow Christmas Eve as arctic air plunges into East Tennessee.
Rain to snow, frigid air arrive Christmas Eve