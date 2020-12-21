Hamblen County Schools encourage students to particpate in virtual learning ahead of Christmas break

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County School officials urged all students to remain home on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and participate in virtual learning.

The decision comes after Gov. Lee announced that all Tennesseans needed to make a number of decisions to reduce the spread of the virus because our numbers continue to grow.

Tennessee was named the worst state per capita in terms of COVID cases.

Hamblen County Schools were scheduled to meet in person on Tuesday. Due to the surge in COVID cases, school officials are asking parents to keep their students home on Tuesday to participate in virtual learning.

Teachers will send home instructional packets with each child on Monday if they don’t have access to the internet.

School officials said no student will be counted absent on Tuesday.

Holiday meal bags will still be distributed Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Families must have preordered these meals.

All schools will still be open but officials ask students to participate virtually or complete he paper packets which will be minimal since it is a half-day. On Tuesday, school buses will still run regular routes and school will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.