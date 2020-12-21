How a dairy farmer turned into East Tennessee’s top soybean farmer

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Extra grain bins now fill the space where Josh Watson previously had just a few silos for dairy cattle food. Now, he stores corn and soybeans as he awaits the best market prices for selling these cash crops. Watson said he and his brother are continuing family traditions learned from their father, although they are no longer able to continue the dairy portion of family farming. They gave that up when the milk business got too bad in 2018.

His wife, Whitney Watson, has been by his side the entire time. “When everything changed it was a little scary,” said Mrs. Watson.

This transition into all crops and no livestock has an added a bonus for the Watson family - occasional free time they never had together during the dairy years. Watson said, “It was 7 days a week, 365, Christmas, Thanksgiving.”

For his 2020 soybean crop, Watson is getting recognized as the top non-irrigated soybean crop grower in the state, according to an official University of Tennessee competition. He had to mark off a three-acre tract of his field and have it specially weighed. It yielded 92.54 bushels of soybeans per acre.

When asked how he did it, Watson said the field was rich soil that had not seen a lot of recent crops on it. Plus, U.T. Agricultural Extension Agent John Goddard said, “Pays attention to soil tests. Gets the PhD up to where it should be. He puts the nutrients in it.” Goddard said this is the first time he is aware of an East Tennessee farmer winning top honors for soybean crops, with West Tennessee generally known for soil suitable for growing this crop. Goddard is proud the Watson farm is showing this can be done in the fertile Sweetwater Valley.

“Josh is an outstanding farmer!” said Goddard.

Mrs. Watson is not only happy about a little more family time available now, but supportive of the efforts to grow the best crops in the industry. “I’m very proud. Anything that he does, he gives 110%.”

Watson is proud that he can help his family continue the legacy that has already been four generations in the making on their farm. He wants to preserve it for the next generation.

As for that top honor for growing the best beans, “I wouldn’t use the word lucky, but maybe blessed,” said Watson, “Probably more faith than anything.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.