HOW YOU CAN HELP: Family taking in donations after house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from all over the country have been asking for ways to help the New Tazewell family who’s home caught fire before the holidays. Seven-year-old Eli touched the heart of many after saving his 22-month-old sister from their burning home. Nicole Davidson, Eli’s mother says he has enjoyed the nice comments made to him on social media.

“I read several of he comments to him, and his reply to me this morning was Mom I’m gonna be famous. I still don’t think at his age he grasps what he has done and how phenomenal that is,” shared Nicole.

The family says they’ve received household items, clothes, toys, and monetary donations.

Nicole thanks all of those who have helped their family get back on their feet this holiday season.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I could never repay anyone for their kindness that they’ve shown my family. Please know that it will always be with me, it’s not something you forget about. I am beyond grateful,” says Nicole.

If you would like to help the Davidson family, you are asked to email Nicole Davidson directly at:

pineapplewilly@gmail.com or via Facebook Messenger .

A GoFundMe is also in place for the family.

