“I was pretty disappointed” says Knoxville mayor on Gov. Lee’s speech

Tennessee was still atop the CDC rankings of worst states for COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
More cases and more deaths sparked pleas to stay safe during the holidays to stop the spread.

After the Governor’s speech Sunday night, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said nothing big will change in Knoxville.

Restaurants and bars will still close at 10 nightly and the mask mandate is still in place.

With no major adjustments for Knoxville, Mayor Kincannon said the governor needed to do more.

“I was pretty disappointed. You know, Governor Lee really stepped up in April when the pandemic first hit our community and enacted the Safer at Home order and that helped prevent the spread of the virus in the whole state,” said Kincannon.

As far as the vaccine Kincannon said it’s great to see frontline workers become the first to receive it.

