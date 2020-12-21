Advertisement

Knoxville suspends Holidays on Ice due to COVID-19 concerns

(City of Knoxville)
(City of Knoxville)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Knoxville officials announced the Holidays on Ice at the Civic Coliseum has been suspended for the remainder of the season due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

According to officials, the decision was made after the Knox County Board of Health recommended individuals follow Safer at Home orders to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Board of Health made its recommendation during a meeting on Wednesday.

The event was previously held at Market Square but was moved to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum to allow more space for social distancing.

Holidays on Ice was originally scheduled to last until Jan. 3.

