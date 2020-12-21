Knoxville suspends Holidays on Ice due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Knoxville officials announced the Holidays on Ice at the Civic Coliseum has been suspended for the remainder of the season due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

According to officials, the decision was made after the Knox County Board of Health recommended individuals follow Safer at Home orders to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Board of Health made its recommendation during a meeting on Wednesday.

The event was previously held at Market Square but was moved to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum to allow more space for social distancing.

Holidays on Ice was originally scheduled to last until Jan. 3.

Following the Knox County Board of Health’s recommendations that we all adhere to Safer at Home measures, the City of Knoxville has suspended Holiday’s on Ice at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum for the remainder of this season. pic.twitter.com/w0EXcPdyLr — City of Knoxville (@CityKnoxvilleTN) December 18, 2020

