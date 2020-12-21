Advertisement

Mayor Jacobs reads ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ for virtual storytime

Jacobs read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in the virtual storytime for educators to use during their last week of school before the holiday break.
Mayor Glenn Jacobs
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is bringing in the holidays with a virtual storytime.

“One of the coolest things I get to do as mayor is connect with our students and teachers in their classrooms,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Since I can’t do that right now, joining them by reading one of the most timeless Christmas stories virtually was the next best thing.”

Watch the full storytime below:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

