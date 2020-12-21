Advertisement

Mild start to Christmas week, ending with rain to snow and frigid air

Heather Haley is tracking the latest on rain changing to snow Christmas Eve to Christmas Day.
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winter officially starts on this Monday, and temperatures are actually above average. We have a strong cold front headed our way to end the week. Just in time for Christmas Eve to Christmas Day, we are tracking rain changing to some snow, but frigid air moves in for all with our WVLT Weather Alert.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is very foggy! We have areas of fog and spots of dense fog, so be prepared for limited visibility. Temperatures are cooling to the mid to upper 30s to start the day.

Monday is the First Day of Winter, but it sure doesn’t feel like it, with highs in the 50s. We have clouds clearing, providing more sunshine for the afternoon. The only downside to the day will be gusty southwest winds approaching 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon. Please use caution as you drive through the higher terrain.

Thankfully, conditions are looking great if you’re hoping to see Jupiter and Saturn come into near alignment for the great conjunction, or as many call it the “Christmas Star”. (Details on how to see it are in a custom video for you in our free WVLT Weather app.)

Tonight will be clear, with a decreasing wind, and a low around 34 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine continues on Tuesday, but temperatures will take a slight dip to near 50 degrees.

The warmest day of the week is Wednesday as more clouds and moisture are pumped into the area ahead of the next storm system. We’ll stay dry during the daylight hours as highs reach the mid and upper 50s.

Strong cold front brings rain and changes to snow, drops temperatures and leaves Christmas Day frigid.(WVLT)

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are now WVLT Weather Alert Days. Rain will move in and some will change to snow throughout the day Thursday. I expect temperatures to dip on Christmas Eve, providing a change to snow faster in the higher elevations and then scattered snow showers continue into Friday.

The WVLT Weather Alert continues on Friday, Christmas Day, due to frigid air. Yes there are a few snow showers lingering, but the day is freezing for the entire area. The sky is clearing and we’ll plummet to the low 20s Friday night.

Stay tuned to WVLT Weather for the latest on this developing system for the end of the week!

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

