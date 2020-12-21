Morristown police searching for missing man last seen in September

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 38-year-old man.

According to MPD, Nathan T. Klusman was last seen by acquaintances on Sept. 7.

Klusman is 6′0″ tall with black hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Officials said Klusman is not wanted for a crime. Police and acquaintances want to ensure Klusman’ss safety.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

