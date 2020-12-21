Mother accused of overdosing while in car with children at North Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said a woman is in custody after she allegedly overdosed on heroin while in a vehicle with her three young children.

According to police, a 7-year-old called authorities to report her mother was unconscious in a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said they found 28-year-old Grace Emison passed out from an apparent overdose in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Three children were found in the backseat watching a movie, according to police reports.

Authorities used Naloxone to revive Emison who admitted to using heroin.

Emison was arrested and charged with wo counts of felony child neglect and one count of misdemeanor child neglect involving a child over the age of nine. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

