Ole Smoky Moonshine donates $45,000 to the Santa Fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Ole Smoky Moonshine announced a $45,000 donation to the Santa Fund.

The Santa Fund helps Sevier County seniors and children by providing needed items for local members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and senior centers.

The money for the large donation was raised through money earned through moonshine tastings at the company’s The Island location.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.