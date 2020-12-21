Advertisement

Poll shows most plan to include COVID-19 restriction in holiday celebrations

Compass surveyed more than 100 leaders in Knox County
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Compass, an online news resource in Knoxville polled over 100 civic and business leaders in the county about their Christmas celebrations. They found that most plan to incorporate COVID-19 restrictions.

Six out of 10 respondents are limiting celebrations to household members only.

60 percent of respondents said they would restrict holiday gatherings to members of their own households, seven in 10 plan to stay home during the season and 88 percent are doing all or part of their shopping online.

Only 6 percent said they would hold traditional holiday celebrations without following COVID-19 recommendations made by public health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended postponing travel and staying home.

The poll also asked about the effectiveness, availability, and safety of the vaccines. It showed nearly half the respondents are “very confident” and another 40 percent are somewhat confident.

You can read the full results here

