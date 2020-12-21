Rain to snow, frigid air arrive Christmas Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the official winter season starts off mild, we are tracking frigid air changing rain to snow for everyone with our WVLT Weather Alert.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Skies have been clearing out nicely Monday afternoon, allowing highs to jump into the low to mid 50s. Thankfully, conditions are looking great if you’re hoping to see Jupiter and Saturn come into near alignment for the great conjunction, or as many call it the “Christmas Star”. (Details on how to see it are in a custom video for you in our free WVLT Weather app.)

Tonight will be clear with less wind, and a low around 34 degrees.

Sunshine continues on Tuesday, but temperatures will take a slight dip to near 50 degrees.

The warmest day of the week is Wednesday as more clouds and moisture are pumped into the area ahead of the next storm system. We’ll stay dry during the daylight hours with highs reaching the mid and upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Strong cold front brings rain and changes to snow, drops temperatures and leaves Christmas Day frigid. (WVLT)

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are now WVLT Weather Alert Days. Rain will move in and some will change to snow throughout the day Thursday. I expect temperatures to plunge through the 30s on Christmas Eve, providing a change to snow faster in the higher elevations and then scattered snow showers continue into the valley later in the day.

The WVLT Weather Alert continues on Friday, Christmas Day, due to frigid air. A few snow showers will linger into the morning, but the day is freezing for the entire area, and the wind makes it feel colder. The sky is clearing, and we’ll plummet to the low 20s Friday night.

Saturday stays in the 30s, but we’ll jump back into the mid 40s by Sunday. Another brief wintry mix is possible for the higher elevations by Monday.

Stay tuned to WVLT Weather for the latest on this developing system for the end of the week!

A mild start to winter quickly turn cold and snowy by Christmas Eve. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.