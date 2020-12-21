Advertisement

Senior pet of the month: Lucy Loo

Meet WVLT’s December senior pet of the month, Lucy Loo!
Humane Society, Tennessee Valley
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet December’s senior pet of the month from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, Lucy Loo!

The Humane Society says Lucy Loo is a dainty little cat with dark tabby swirls. She is calm, likes living with other cats, and enjoy affection. Lucy Loo is considered a senior at eleven years old.

Anyone interested in meeting Rusty is asked to email the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley at Adoption@HumaneSocietyTennessee.org!

