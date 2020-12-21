Senior pet of the month: Lucy Loo
Meet WVLT’s December senior pet of the month, Lucy Loo!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet December’s senior pet of the month from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, Lucy Loo!
The Humane Society says Lucy Loo is a dainty little cat with dark tabby swirls. She is calm, likes living with other cats, and enjoy affection. Lucy Loo is considered a senior at eleven years old.
Anyone interested in meeting Rusty is asked to email the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley at Adoption@HumaneSocietyTennessee.org!
