Senior pet of the month: Lucy Loo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet December’s senior pet of the month from the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, Lucy Loo!

The Humane Society says Lucy Loo is a dainty little cat with dark tabby swirls. She is calm, likes living with other cats, and enjoy affection. Lucy Loo is considered a senior at eleven years old.

Anyone interested in meeting Rusty is asked to email the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley at Adoption@HumaneSocietyTennessee.org!

