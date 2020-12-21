Advertisement

Stimulus checks could be distributed as early as next week, says treasury secretary

By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) - According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, stimulus checks could arrive as early as next week for Americans who qualify.

“The good news is this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy. Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week,” Mnuchin told CNBC. “So it’s very fast, it’s money that gets recirculated in the economy,” he added. “People go out and spend this money, and that helps small business and that helps getting more people back to work.”

Mnuchin made the comment Monday morning in an interview with Jim Cramer.

Also included in the stimulus package is an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits.

All of the above is dependent on a Monday vote. Congress is expected to pass the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
“Only gather with your household and wear a mask,” Gov. Lee urges Tennesseans as holidays near
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tennessee physicians release statement following Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19 surge
Taylor was charged in March after officers found her grandparents dead inside their Camden home...
Tennessee woman pleads guilty to killing grandparents

Latest News

East Tennessee farmer earns top spot in University of Tennessee growing competition.
How a dairy farmer turned into East Tennessee’s top soybean farmer
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon
“I was pretty disappointed” says Knoxville mayor on Gov. Lee’s speech
Covenant Health leaders answer journalists' questions about the vaccine over Zoom
‘The beginning of the end’ Covenant Health administers coronavirus vaccines to staff
Tennessee was identified as the worst state in the country for COVID-19 infections.
‘We are in a war:” Gov. Lee implores Tennesseans not to let another Thanksgiving surge occur after Christmas
Rain turns to snow Christmas Eve as arctic air plunges into East Tennessee.
Rain to snow, frigid air arrive Christmas Eve