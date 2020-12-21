Stimulus checks could be distributed as early as next week, says treasury secretary

(WVLT) - According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, stimulus checks could arrive as early as next week for Americans who qualify.

“The good news is this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy. Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week,” Mnuchin told CNBC. “So it’s very fast, it’s money that gets recirculated in the economy,” he added. “People go out and spend this money, and that helps small business and that helps getting more people back to work.”

Mnuchin made the comment Monday morning in an interview with Jim Cramer.

Also included in the stimulus package is an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits.

All of the above is dependent on a Monday vote. Congress is expected to pass the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.

