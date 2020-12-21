Advertisement

Tennessee physicians release statement following Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19 surge

(WILX)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Medical Association, the state’s largest professional association for physicians, released a statement following Governor Bill Lee’s address to Tennesseans Sunday night amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

“The physicians of the Tennessee Medical Association have consistently recommended that mask requirement orders be issued in all counties with over 10 new cases per 100,000 population per day. Since the best county in Tennessee at present has over 80 new cases/100,000/day over the past 7 days, we believe all Tennessee counties should be under mask requirement orders at this time,” the TMA’s statement said in part.

This came after Gov. Lee announced his signing of an executive order to implement the following:

-Indoor public gatherings limited to 10 people

-Indoor sporting events limited (he did not specify a gathering limit)

-Employees to work from home for next 30 days if possible, if not masks should be worn at all times

During his address, Gov. Lee urged Tennesseans to “only gather with your household and wear a mask”, but he added that he would not be implementing a state-wide mask mandate.

Though the Tennessee Medical Association said it believes all counties in the state should be required to wear masks, it agrees with Gov. Lee in that the next several weeks are critical for mitigating a further surge of the virus.

“We agree that the next several weeks will be a critical time for Tennessee in regards to the COVID pandemic. We expect serious illnesses and deaths to significantly increase in coming weeks. We plead with all Tennesseans to stay safe, stay apart, wear masks, and stay home to protect their families and friends from this deadly virus,” the group concluded in the statement.

