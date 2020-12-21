Tennessee soldier found fatally shot, fellow soldier in custody

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WVLT/AP) - An investigation is underway after a soldier from Tennessee who went missing in New York was found fatally shot.

Authorities said 20-year-old Cpl. Hayden Harris, of Guys, Tennessee, was discovered in a wooded area of Byram Township, New Jersey, on Saturday.

According to reports, Harris was last seen Thursday night when he traveled from Fort Drum to Watertown for a vehicle transaction with fellow soldier 23-year-old Jamaal Melish.

On Saturday evening, the Selmar Police Department in Tennessee reported Harris was found dead.

First Assistant Sussex County Prosecutor Gregory Mueller officials believe Mellish “abducted” Harris and killed him.

Mellish was arrested and being held in New York while charges are pending, the AP reported.

“His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this division and our nation,” Brigadier Gen. Brett Funck, acting commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, Harris was an infantryman with the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, before he joined the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in July 2019.

Harris was promoted from specialist to corporal following his death.

