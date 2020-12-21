Advertisement

Tennessee woman pleads guilty to killing grandparents

By Associated Press
Dec. 21, 2020
CAMDEN, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman has admitted to killing her grandparents, a prosecutor said.

Katelyn Taylor, 29, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Benton County to two counts of murder in the deaths of Eugene McDaniel, 82, and Celeste McDaniel, 67, news outlets reported, citing a statement from District Attorney General Matthew F. Stowe.

Taylor was charged in March after officers found her grandparents dead inside their Camden home during a welfare check.

Taylor agreed to the plea deal to avoid the possibility of the death penalty if she was convicted, Stowe said.

