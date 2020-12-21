Advertisement

‘The beginning of the end’ Covenant Health administers coronavirus vaccines to staff

Covenant health gave COVID-19 vaccines to staff members to slow the spread of the virus.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health vaccinated healthcare workers using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A spokesperson said the vaccine could be a turning point.

“It was pretty emotional, it felt like the beginning of the end,” said Dr. Mark Browne, Chief Medical Officer of Covenant Health.

Healthcare workers had hoped for vaccines since early on in the pandemic.

“We have to protect our workers across the country because health care workers have died,” explained Debbi Honey, Chief Nursing Officer. “So we have to get our colleagues, our nurses, our techs, our physicians, everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

“I’m hopeful that it would be a muted spike after Christmas. And I’ll also throw in there New Years gatherings make me as nervous if not more nervous than Christmas gatherings because they tend to be larger gatherings of people,” said Dr. Browne.

Covenant leaders said they have thousands of workers to vaccinate and don’t know how long it will take to vaccinate them all.

