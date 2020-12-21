‘We are in a war:” Gov. Lee implores Tennesseans not to let another Thanksgiving surge occur after Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a Monday Zoom meeting Governor Bill Lee warned Tennesseans that “we can’t have another Thanksgiving repeated,” but defended his decision not to issue a mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar to record-breaking numbers across the state.

“We are in a war,” said Governor Lee as he implored Tennesseans to spend Christmas with only their own households citing indoor gatherings as a major trigger for the latest surge in cases.

Lee said he wants to cut through the mask argument to make an appeal to citizens who don’t wear masks, but “we’re not about to mandate what citizens do in their private homes.”

Lee said he believes that state-wide mask mandates have become too controversial to be helpful and that issuing one may cause citizens to rebel by wearing masks even less.

However, Lee was adamant that he believes that masks work.

“It’s crunch time between here and when the vaccine takes effect,” Lee said.

Lee did take action by issuing executive order number 70 which restricts attendance at TSSAA sporting events until January 19. The mandate indicates that spectators are not allowed at school sporting events.

“With respect to school-sponsored and other youth athletics, schools, organizers, and facilities shall not permit spectators to attend practices, games, or competition; provided, that game, school, and facility administrators, athletics officials, coaching and team personnel, parents, guardians, or other immediate household members of athletes practicing or competing at the venue on that date, media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity, and first responders may be present within the facility, but must to the greatest extent practicable comply with applicable health protocols, including maintaining at least six (6) feet of separation from persons outside their household. Schools, facilities, organizers, and governing bodies may further limit physical capacity as deemed necessary to protect public health,” the executive order read.

To people who want to make a difference in reducing COVID-19 cases in Tennessee Lee said it’s important to lead by example by adhering to social distancing guidelines.

