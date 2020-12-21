White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The latest White House COVID-19 report released Monday listed Knoxville as the city with a population of less than 1 million with the worst COVID-19 infection rate per capita in the United States.

Data in the report shows, as of Monday, there were 7,384 cases per 100 thousand citizens making Knoxville number one in the country for cities with populations between 250,000 and 1 million.

Test positivity for Knoxville was listed at 23% and there was a 35% increase in cases over the previous week.

Chattanooga was listed as number five on the same list with an infection rate of 4,237 per 100,000 citizens and a 41% jump in cases over the previous week.

For cities with a population of over 1 million, Nashville was listed as the third worst, behind Riverside, Ca. and Los Angeles, Ca.

For cities with a population between 50,000 and 250,000, Johnson City came in at second place and Sevierville at third. Morristown and Cleveland were also ranked seventh and ninth in that list.

Governor Bill Lee on Sunday asked Tennesseans to limit gatherings to ten people in an attempt to slow rapid COVID-19 growth across the state but continued to be adamant that a state-wide mask mandate is not necessary.

“Many think a statewide mandate would improve mask-wearing, many think it would have the opposite effect. This has been a heavily politicized issue. Please do not get caught up in that and don’t misunderstand my belief in local government on this issue. Masks work and I want every Tennessean to wear one,” said Lee.

Data from the latest White House COVID-19 report is available online.

