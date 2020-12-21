Writers Block: Author uses education in forensics to write suspense thrillers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you need a last-minute gift for the bookworm in your life there are several local authors you can support.

One of them, J. Robbert Kinney, is known for his suspense thrillers. His books are fiction, but he uses his many degrees in forensics, crime scene investigation and psychology to frame his stories.

“They are absolutely fiction, but they are really based on real groups and real events. This one group in particularly if famous for assassinating a Russian czar back in the 1880′s. So, we talk about that and then I add my own twist that they did survive and they’ve been underground this whole time. It’s really based on true historical ideologies and beliefs,” Kinney said.

Kinney said he read tons of books as a kid but never really enjoyed writing until he had a few good English teachers, then he developed a love. Right now he has three books and a series.

“This is the first one that came out in 2016, Precipice. It’s like a small-town murder mystery, but I do carry over some of the characters into my other books. My second one, Splintered State, came out two years ago- it was Thanksgiving two years ago. This is the start of a series I’m working on and this is where the terrorist group comes to play. My most recent one is the Reign of Conspiracy, it just came out and it continues the story of Splintered State and I’m working on the third and I believe final of the trilogy.”

You can find his books on Amazon.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.