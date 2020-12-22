2 bodies found at scene of Kentucky house fire

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Firefighters responding to a residential blaze Monday morning in eastern Kentucky found two bodies in the home, police said.

Fire crews responded before dawn to the blaze in the Viper community of Perry County, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

Authorities were able to determine that two people had died, but weren’t able to confirm any identities. The remains were taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

No further information was immediately released.

