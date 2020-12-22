Advertisement

Army takes Liberty Bowl spot left by Tennessee’s withdrawal

Army linebacker Jeremiah Lowery reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Army linebacker Jeremiah Lowery reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Army went from left out of the bowls to replacing Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl on Monday night, hours after the Volunteers withdrew because of COVID-19 test results.

The Black Knights, who had been committed to the Independence Bowl since October before the game was called off, will now play West Virginia in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 31.

“We went from being in tears this evening to just being elated,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “Our guys, when I announced it to them, they were thrilled and excited. It just couldn’t have worked out better. Sometimes, things don’t work out like you want them to, but somehow, some way, they work out a different way. It almost seems like it’s just even better. We’re just humbled that so many people have latched onto this and felt so strongly about our team having an opportunity.”

The Black Knights (9-2) were left without a bowl Sunday night when the Independence Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 26 in Louisiana, was called off without an available opponent.

A spot in the Liberty Bowl became available Monday when Tennessee became the first team to back out since bowl berths were announced. The Volunteers ended their season after receiving the results of Sunday’s COVID-19 testing.

“The test results revealed an increase in positive cases among student-athletes and staff and subsequent contact tracing,” Tennessee said in a statement. “The decision was made in consultation with health officials, the Southeastern Conference and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”

