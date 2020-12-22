Advertisement

Christmas Star shines bright in Knoxville

Our photographer got a look at the planets before their “rare conjuction”
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for an all-natural, social distanced light show for your entire family? The two largest planets in our solar system- - Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer to Earth than they’ve been since The Middle Ages.

It’s happening just in time for Christmas, which is why it got the nickname of the “Christmas Star.”

If you missed it, you’ll have to wait until 2080 to see the next super close pairing.

