Dollywood online reservations sold out through Dec. 26

The park’s limited capacity is due to guidelines in the Tennessee Pledge.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials announced online reservations are sold out from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26.

The park announced Monday entrance is now limited to guests with dated tickets and reservations.

Individuals without dated tickets or reservations will be allowed to enter when capacity allows.

The park’s limited capacity is due to guidelines in the Tennessee Pledge. Officials did not specify if the park has lowered capacity after Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order limiting gatherings to 10 people.

Dollywood will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

