Advertisement

‘Falling iguanas possible’ in Florida due to chilly temperatures, National Weather Service says

(Source: WPEC, HLN, CNN)
(Source: WPEC, HLN, CNN)(NBC15)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service has issued a warning to Floridians of falling iguanas as temperatures drop throughout the state.

“Much colder temps expected for Christmas. Low temperatures in the 30s/40s and falling Iguanas are possible. Keep up with forecast changes and stay warm!” the weather service tweeted on Monday.

Officials said iguanas climb in trees at night to sleep. When temperatures drop into the 40s and below the animals can stiffen and fall to the ground.

While many think the iguanas are dead, officials said they are just immobilized from the cold temperatures and will be fine once they get sun exposure.

Anyone who spots an iguana is told to leave them alone because the animals can become aggressive when they thaw out.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic
Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Tennessee physicians release statement following Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19 surge
Taylor was charged in March after officers found her grandparents dead inside their Camden home...
Tennessee woman pleads guilty to killing grandparents
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee

Latest News

Zookeepers said the chimpanzee group has been very attentive to Jambo since the loss.
Zoo Knoxville mourns loss after chimp delivers stillborn baby
At the end of the year, Alan Williams will retire from his longstanding career in broadcast...
Mayor Glenn Jacobs proclaims Tuesday ‘Alan Williams Day’ in Knox County
A blanket of snow covers Cove Mountain in Wears Valley, TN.
Soaking rain to snow Christmas Eve
KCHD received its first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on December 22, 2020.
Knox County Health Department receives first shipment of Moderna vaccines
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson will be released from hospital