KCHD releases holiday COVID testing schedule
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Health Department released its COVID-19 testing schedule for the week of Christmas.
Free COVID testing will be available at its normal times on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Wednesday, Dec. 23, COVID testing will end at 12 p.m. The health department’s public information line will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The KCHD offices will be closed to the public on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Health officials urged Knoxvillians to continue to follow the 5 core actions to stop the spread of the virus over the holidays.
