KCHD releases holiday COVID testing schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Health Department released its COVID-19 testing schedule for the week of Christmas.

Free COVID testing will be available at its normal times on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, COVID testing will end at 12 p.m. The health department’s public information line will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The KCHD offices will be closed to the public on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Health officials urged Knoxvillians to continue to follow the 5 core actions to stop the spread of the virus over the holidays.

