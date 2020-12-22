Knox County Commission votes to dissolve Board of Health powers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Tuesday morning after a nearly eight hour meeting the Knox County Commission voted 6-4-1 to approve an ordinance to dissolve the powers of the Knox County Board of Health. The ordinance would put the board in an advisory role only.

This subject has been in discussion for months as commissioners and concerned citizens go back and forth over who should have the policy power.

Some of the measures the Board of Health has taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 include a 10 p.m. dine-in curfew and a 50% capacity restrictions for restaurants.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, Director of the Knox County Health Department said this is not an appropriate time to have this debate and “it’s like approaching a wildfire and asking who should hold the hose”.

Knox County Commission Chairman Larsen Jay posted on Facebook shortly after the meeting “Despite living in the worst place for COVID-19 the world, several commissioners took the first step in dissolving the Board of Health and dismantling our health infrastructure. I cringe at what January will look like in our community”. Jay says he feels this is a conversation worth having, but that this is the wrong time to do it.

Commissioners who support the ordinance feel the Board of Health shouldn’t have the authority to make decisions because they weren’t elected.

Commissioner Kyle Ward proposed the ordinance to dissolve the Board of Health. Ward’s proposal has to pass a majority in a second reading at the next Knox County Commission meeting on January 25, 2021. If it passes the Board of Health would not have any power and would only serve in an advisory role. Dr. Martha Buchanan would take over power.

