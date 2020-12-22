Advertisement

Knox County Health Department receives first shipment of Moderna vaccines

“We can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Buchanan said. She stated receiving the vaccine is a major step in the right direction.
KCHD received its first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on December 22, 2020.
KCHD received its first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on December 22, 2020.(Middleton VA Hospital)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday morning.

Health officials said they are excited about the arrival of the vaccine and will notify groups as they become available for the vaccine. Healthcare workers, first responders and residents at long-term care facilities will be the first to receive vaccines, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

“We can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Dr. Martha Buchanan said. She stated receiving the vaccine is a major step in the right direction.

The shipment contained 2,200 doses of the vaccine. Buchanan said the first shipment is not expected to be enough to vaccinate everyone in the first priority group. Vaccinations will continue as more shipments arrive.

“It will be a while until the vaccine is widely available for anyone to receive it in our community,” Buchanan said.

KCHD officials said they urge everyone to be vaccinated when it becomes available. Buchanan said there is a “mass amount of misinformation” online regarding the vaccine and individuals should make sure they are looking at reliable sources when learning about the vaccines.

KCHD reported six new deaths on Tuesday as new COVID cases continue to rise. Buchanan said, while the vaccine is a step in the right direction, that doesn’t mean people should ease up on their safety measures or let their guard down.

“We all need to practice the five core actions all the time,” Buchanan said. “That’s how we’re going to turn the tide on COVID.”

Buchanan said it is important for people to not gather with individuals outside their household for Christmas. If people gather as they did during Thanksgiving, Buchanan said, “We’ll see that go up to 700-800 cases per day and our hospitalizations will go up and our deaths will go up.”

Buchanan said inconsistent mask-wearing across the state contributes to the rising COVID numbers in Tennessee.

Buchanan who returned after overcoming COVID-19 said she was feeling much better and only experienced mild symptoms of the virus.

LIVE: Knox Co. Health Department reaction after County Commission votes to dissolve Board of Health power

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic
Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Tennessee physicians release statement following Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19 surge
Taylor was charged in March after officers found her grandparents dead inside their Camden home...
Tennessee woman pleads guilty to killing grandparents
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee

Latest News

Zookeepers said the chimpanzee group has been very attentive to Jambo since the loss.
Zoo Knoxville mourns loss after chimp delivers stillborn baby
At the end of the year, Alan Williams will retire from his longstanding career in broadcast...
Mayor Glenn Jacobs proclaims Tuesday ‘Alan Williams Day’ in Knox County
A blanket of snow covers Cove Mountain in Wears Valley, TN.
Soaking rain to snow Christmas Eve
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson will be released from hospital