Knox County Health Department receives first shipment of Moderna vaccines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday morning.

Health officials said they are excited about the arrival of the vaccine and will notify groups as they become available for the vaccine. Healthcare workers, first responders and residents at long-term care facilities will be the first to receive vaccines, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

“We can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Dr. Martha Buchanan said. She stated receiving the vaccine is a major step in the right direction.

The shipment contained 2,200 doses of the vaccine. Buchanan said the first shipment is not expected to be enough to vaccinate everyone in the first priority group. Vaccinations will continue as more shipments arrive.

“It will be a while until the vaccine is widely available for anyone to receive it in our community,” Buchanan said.

KCHD officials said they urge everyone to be vaccinated when it becomes available. Buchanan said there is a “mass amount of misinformation” online regarding the vaccine and individuals should make sure they are looking at reliable sources when learning about the vaccines.

KCHD reported six new deaths on Tuesday as new COVID cases continue to rise. Buchanan said, while the vaccine is a step in the right direction, that doesn’t mean people should ease up on their safety measures or let their guard down.

“We all need to practice the five core actions all the time,” Buchanan said. “That’s how we’re going to turn the tide on COVID.”

Buchanan said it is important for people to not gather with individuals outside their household for Christmas. If people gather as they did during Thanksgiving, Buchanan said, “We’ll see that go up to 700-800 cases per day and our hospitalizations will go up and our deaths will go up.”

Buchanan said inconsistent mask-wearing across the state contributes to the rising COVID numbers in Tennessee.

Buchanan who returned after overcoming COVID-19 said she was feeling much better and only experienced mild symptoms of the virus.

