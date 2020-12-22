KPD: Armed suspects arrested in stolen vehicle with stolen gun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said two men were taken into custody after they were found sleeping in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle sighting in the 1700 block of Moses Avenue Tuesday. When they approached the vehicle, they found two male suspects asleep inside.

An 18-year-old suspect identified as Sincere Booker was reportedly in possession of a loaded stolen handgun.

The identity of the other suspect was not released because he was just 16-years-old.

Officers also found what they believe to be marijuana during the arrest.

Booker was arrested on charges of possessing a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, auto theft, illegal possession of a credit card and simple possession.

The 16-year-old was charged with possession of a handgun by a juvenile and simple possession.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

