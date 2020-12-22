Advertisement

Laurel County deputies looking for suspect in homicide investigation

By WKYT News Staff
Dec. 21, 2020
LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in southern Kentucky are looking for a suspect in a homicide investigation.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says they need help to identify this person:

The sheriff’s office says they might be involved in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in a parking lot off Highway 490. Investigators say the suspect left the scene after the shooting, heading towards London.

The car is believed to be a silver Pontiac G6.

If you know who this is, or have any information call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-864-7000.

