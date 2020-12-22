Laurel County deputies looking for suspect in homicide investigation
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in southern Kentucky are looking for a suspect in a homicide investigation.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says they need help to identify this person:
The sheriff’s office says they might be involved in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in a parking lot off Highway 490. Investigators say the suspect left the scene after the shooting, heading towards London.
The car is believed to be a silver Pontiac G6.
If you know who this is, or have any information call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-864-7000.
