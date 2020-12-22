Mayor Glenn Jacobs discusses homelessness with CareCuts of Knoxville founder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs sat down to interview the founder of CareCuts of Knoxville to discuss homelessness across the county.

CareCuts is a local non-profit operated 100 percent by volunteers that launched to help provide free haircuts and grooming services to the homeless. The organization now provides meals, optical testing and glasses, clothing, transportation and job resources.

The interview between Mayor Jacobs and the founder Marti Baker is a part of Jacob’s Community Connection series. The series is a spinoff of the Mayor’s small business series that provided business owners the opportunity to talk about how the pandemic has impacted their families and employees.

Baker has been a barber, stylist and instructor for more than 30 years. He started CareCuts in April 2016. Since then, Baker has recruited nearly 75 volunteers.

“It gives them their hope and their dignity – they feel better,” Baker said. “That’s the one thing that makes me complete. They say: ‘Miss Marti, I don’t look homeless anymore.’ They still have their dignity. They just need someone to believe in them and that’s what we do.”

Baker and Mayor Jacobs discussed homelessness nad what can be done to help individuals experiencing it.

“One of the issues people who are homeless and down on their luck have is not knowing what’s out there. You can get so low that you don’t think you have the ability to get back. And you offer, as you said, the gateway – they come to you. You’re able to work with them, build a relationship and then connect them to other services,” Jacobs said.

Over the next few months, Jacobs will feature local charities and non-profit organizations in the series.

