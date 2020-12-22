Mayor Glenn Jacobs proclaims Tuesday ‘Alan Williams Day’ in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs proclaimed Tuesday, December 22, 2020, Alan Williams Day in honor of longtime WVLT anchor Alan Williams.

At the end of the year, Alan Williams will retire from his accomplished and longstanding career in broadcast journalism.

As an East Tennessee native, Williams got his start in the business in 1979 as an Assistant Sports Director at WBIR-TV, before moving on to WAAY-TV in Huntsville, Alabama, then back to Knoxville as Sports Director of WATE-TV before joining WVLT. He would later spend more than 30 years of his career at WVLT covering stories across the region as part of his famous and beloved ‘Tennessee Traveler’ reports.

In the late 80′s Williams served as Sports Director of WIVK, the flagship station of the University of Tennessee. During his time at WIVK, Williams did triple duty as co-host of “Dance Line”, on The Nashville Network as well as anchoring “Noonday” on then WKXT, now WVLT.

Williams played college football at the University of Florida before he was drafted by the New York Jets. Williams was one of just a few NFL veterans to appear on East Tennessee TV.

Mayor Jacobs thanked Williams for being such a great friend to him over the years.

“Any interaction I have ever had with Alan has been professional, warm and Alan is just a wonderful person,” Jacobs said.

Williams and Mayor Jacobs share something in common. Mayor Jacobs spent three decades in the professional wrestling industry and Williams got his start in television by commentating at professional wrestling matches.

“Alan Williams has earned the respect and admiration of the community by dedicating more than four decades of his personal and professional life to making a difference in East Tennessee and, whereas, telling unforgettable stories highlighting the best and brightest of Knoxville as well as areas near and far,” Jacobs said.

During his career, Williams served on numerous committee boards and organizations, including the Knoxville Area United Way, Positively Living and Love All Tennis. He was also a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild and the Country Music Association.

“Alan Williams is certainly more than a broadcaster,” Jacobs said.

Some of William’s most memorable reports include his coverage of the Vols 1998 National Championship run.

Jacobs thanked Williams for decades of hard work and sacrifice and all that he has done for WVLT, Knoxville and East Tennessee as a whole.

Williams learned of the proclamation in an emotional segment live on WVLT’s morning show.

“I’ve done so many stories but it’s not about the stories, it’s about you all. It’s about the relationships with people and that’s what makes it special,” Williams said.

