Advertisement

Mayor Glenn Jacobs proclaims Tuesday ‘Alan Williams Day’ in Knox County

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs proclaimed Tuesday, December 22, 2020, Alan Williams Day in honor of longtime WVLT anchor Alan Williams.

At the end of the year, Alan Williams will retire from his accomplished and longstanding career in broadcast journalism.

As an East Tennessee native, Williams got his start in the business in 1979 as an Assistant Sports Director at WBIR-TV, before moving on to WAAY-TV in Huntsville, Alabama, then back to Knoxville as Sports Director of WATE-TV before joining WVLT. He would later spend more than 30 years of his career at WVLT covering stories across the region as part of his famous and beloved ‘Tennessee Traveler’ reports.

In the late 80′s Williams served as Sports Director of WIVK, the flagship station of the University of Tennessee. During his time at WIVK, Williams did triple duty as co-host of “Dance Line”, on The Nashville Network as well as anchoring “Noonday” on then WKXT, now WVLT.

Williams played college football at the University of Florida before he was drafted by the New York Jets. Williams was one of just a few NFL veterans to appear on East Tennessee TV.

Mayor Jacobs thanked Williams for being such a great friend to him over the years.

“Any interaction I have ever had with Alan has been professional, warm and Alan is just a wonderful person,” Jacobs said.

Williams and Mayor Jacobs share something in common. Mayor Jacobs spent three decades in the professional wrestling industry and Williams got his start in television by commentating at professional wrestling matches.

“Alan Williams has earned the respect and admiration of the community by dedicating more than four decades of his personal and professional life to making a difference in East Tennessee and, whereas, telling unforgettable stories highlighting the best and brightest of Knoxville as well as areas near and far,” Jacobs said.

During his career, Williams served on numerous committee boards and organizations, including the Knoxville Area United Way, Positively Living and Love All Tennis. He was also a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild and the Country Music Association.

“Alan Williams is certainly more than a broadcaster,” Jacobs said.

Some of William’s most memorable reports include his coverage of the Vols 1998 National Championship run.

Jacobs thanked Williams for decades of hard work and sacrifice and all that he has done for WVLT, Knoxville and East Tennessee as a whole.

Williams learned of the proclamation in an emotional segment live on WVLT’s morning show.

“I’ve done so many stories but it’s not about the stories, it’s about you all. It’s about the relationships with people and that’s what makes it special,” Williams said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic
Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Tennessee physicians release statement following Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19 surge
Taylor was charged in March after officers found her grandparents dead inside their Camden home...
Tennessee woman pleads guilty to killing grandparents
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee

Latest News

Zookeepers said the chimpanzee group has been very attentive to Jambo since the loss.
Zoo Knoxville mourns loss after chimp delivers stillborn baby
A blanket of snow covers Cove Mountain in Wears Valley, TN.
Soaking rain to snow Christmas Eve
KCHD received its first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on December 22, 2020.
Knox County Health Department receives first shipment of Moderna vaccines
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson will be released from hospital