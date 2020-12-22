Advertisement

Memphis family searching for heart donor for 8-month-old daughter this Christmas

By Alivia Harris
Dec. 22, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Memphis family is asking for one special gift this holiday season.

Nicole Goodman and her husband Michael are hoping to find a heart donor for their 8-month-old daughter.

Alexandrea Goodman was taken to the hospital when she was only 5-months-old after her parents became concerned when she stopped eating. Following several tests, doctors diagnosed Alexandrea with dilated cardiomyopathy and said she was in need of a heart transplant, WMC reported..

Alexandrea has been at the hospital since September causing a major strain on her parents who are also caring for their two other children at home.

The Goodman family says they’re praying for a heart this Christmas and encourage anyone who isn’t already an organ donor to reconsider.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with hospital bills.

