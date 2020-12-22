Mild for now, rain to snow on Christmas Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get the errands and shopping done before Thursday, as the cold front brings in rain on Christmas Eve. As temperatures drop, rain will change over to snow. We’ll also end up with about 48 hours of below freezing temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, and a light breeze makes it feel a little colder. Temperatures are dropping into the mid 30s to start your Tuesday.

Tuesday is all clear, with a light breeze. Temperatures are just above average, at 50 degrees.

The warmest day of the week is Wednesday, with increasing clouds. We’ll have a partly cloudy view become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon, but the increasing rain chances really come in the evening to overnight hours. Wednesday will warm to 59 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain to snow, dropping temperatures Thursday, and wind chills in the teens Friday. (WVLT)

Snowfall potential Thursday to Friday (WVLT)

The WVLT Weather Alert is for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We are tracking the rain, which makes for a soggy Thursday. We are tracking the freezing line, which will drop temperatures Thursday and change rain to snow. We are monitoring snow accumulations, which has the best shot of accumulating in Northeast Tennessee, Southeastern Kentucky, and the Smoky Mountains. The initial change to snow just joins the puddles at first, as it will take some time to cool the ground back down. The alert lasts through Friday, with spotty snow showers, but widespread freeze and wind chills in the teens.

Thursday is rainy, with overnight high in the 50s. We’ll cool to the mid 40s on average Thursday morning, then mid 30s Thursday afternoon, and then down to the 20s by Friday morning. We’ll have widespread rain, collecting a half an inch to 1 inch of rain area-wide. Then the snowfall starts late morning on the Plateau, to the midday along the Tennessee, Kentucky line, then the Valley and Smokies. The Smokies keep the snowfall around, with scattered snow showers continuing through Thursday night, as Santa Claus comes to town.

Christmas Day, make sure you have a safe, secure way to stay warm. The high is only 30 degrees, and again it will feel like half that!

We’ll get back above freezing Saturday afternoon, but only to 40 degrees.

Stay tuned to WVLT Weather for the latest on this developing system for the end of the week!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.