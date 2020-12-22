Mom writes bee-themed children’s book to inspire

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - “Have you ever heard someone say the words, ‘well, aren’t you just as busy as a bee?” reads Gem Lieser from her new book titled Bee His. The simple book explains the role of worker bees in a hive and creates an analogy to teach children about their relationship to God.

“This idea was brought to me and it just instantly took. The words just came pretty quickly.” said the mother and grandmother who makes her home in Parrottsville, Tennessee. Lieser is using life experience in family and faith, including volunteer work in ministry, to add perspective to her book for very young children.

Lieser hopes to add another book soon for school-aged children and to continue a series of faith-based writings. She’s been pitching her creative ideas to a large Christian publishing house in hopes of expanding the reach of her books. Lieser explained, “I said, ‘well hey, I have a series going on, would you be willing to take a look?’ and they said yes.”

For now, you can find the Bee His book online here. The book will also be available in Newport at Foust Screen Designs on 257 Old Knoxville Highway.

Lieser said she felt a need for more children to feel a sense of hope in the world today, especially with so many broken homes. “Just hope, purpose, love. And those three things can change a whole world.”

The book reads, “So, how can you and I be like the strong worker bees? And who is the captain of all the people we see? It is God.”

