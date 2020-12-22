Advertisement

Owner finds dog stolen during home invasion after 8 years of searching

Junior had been going by the name “Buddy” during his Humane Society visits. He had been adopted and returned three times.(Humane Society of Summit County)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BARBERTON, Ohio (WVLT) - The Humane Society of Summit County in Ohio said a dog stolen during a 2012 home invasion has been united with his family.

The humane society found Junior and posted him to their Facebook page.

Junior’s owner Julia Nemeth said as she was searching through pet postings online, as she has done since 2012 when Junior went missing when she spotted what appeared to be her dog.

Junior had been going by the name “Buddy” during his Humane Society visits. He had been adopted and returned three times.

Nemeth went to the shelter and attempted to practice some of the special hand signals she had taught Junior. The dog immediately remembered the hand signal commands.

“I can’t believe Junior is home. He carried me through challenges of my life and to have him back means everything to me,” Nemeth said.

Junior has been reunited with Nemeth and joined the family that now includes a few new members.

