PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Viewers from all around East Tennessee shared photos of the “Christmas Star” that appeared in the sky on December 21.

The bright spot in the sky was the first time Jupiter and Saturn came together since the Medieval era, 800 years ago. The next conjunction will happen in 2080. After that, it won’t happen again until the year 2400.

If you missed the great conjunction, otherwise known as the Christmas Star, check out the photos below. If you captured images of the big event, you can share them below.

