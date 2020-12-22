Advertisement

Scott County property assessor dies after battle with COVID-19

Tony Sexton
Tony Sexton(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 21, 2020
HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking for prayers after the county property assessor died following his hospitalization due to COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office said Tony Sexton was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator.

On December 19, Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said Sexton had died.

“It is with the deepest sadness and of the utmost heartfelt condolences we share that, Scott County Property Assessor Tony Sexton, has transferred over to his heavenly home today. Property Assessor Sexton was a dedicated public servant and a person who loved his family and the citizens of Scott County. A man with a loving and serving heart who leaves behind people who loved him as much. We ask you, all Scott Countains, to please remember, pray for and continue to support the family and friends of a great public servant, Property Assessor Tony Sexton, through this difficult time of loss and this difficult time of sickness which has burdened many families and our entire nation. We stand in support of his loved ones and all of our citizens. God bless them, you and all of Scott County, Tennessee.”

Hundreds of commenters responded to the Facebook post offering prayers and support for the local official and his family.

Scott County had 1,801 COVID-19 cases as of Monday night and 35 hospitalizations, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

