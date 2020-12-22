Soaking rain to snow Christmas Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You have one more nice day to take care of that last-minute shopping. By Christmas Eve, a cold front brings in heavy rain the morning. As temperatures slide, the rain will change over to snow. We look to stay below freezing for nearly two days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After a beautiful, sunny Tuesday in the 50s, evening temperatures will dip into the 40s. Overnight, look for a few scattered clouds with lows just below freezing.

The warmest day of the week is Wednesday despite the increasing clouds. We’ll become mostly cloudy by the afternoon, but the increasing rain chances really come in the evening to overnight hours. Wednesday will warm to near 60 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain to snow, dropping temperatures, extended freeze and frigid wind chills. (WVLT)

Snow potential after rain, some lower accumulations due to wet ground. (WVLT)

The WVLT Weather Alert is for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We are tracking both the threat of locally heavy rainfall and the advancing cold that will change rain to snow. Accumulating snow is possible, especially across Northeast Tennessee, Southeastern Kentucky, and the Smoky Mountains. The initial change to snow just joins the puddles at first, as it will take some time to cool the ground back down. The alert lasts through Friday, with spotty snow showers, but the biggest issue will be the dangerous wind chills.

Thursday is rainy, with overnight high in the 50s. We’ll cool to the mid 40s on average Thursday morning, then mid 30s Thursday afternoon, and then down to the 20s by Friday morning. We’ll have widespread rain, collecting a half an inch to 1 inch of rain area-wide. Then the snowfall starts late morning on the Plateau, to the midday along the Tennessee, Kentucky line, then the Valley and Smokies. The Smokies keep the snowfall around, with scattered snow showers continuing through Thursday night, as Santa Claus comes to town.

Christmas Day, make sure to check on pets and loved ones, ensuring they have access to heat. The high is only 30 degrees, feeling like the single digits and teens for parts of the day.

We’ll get back above freezing Saturday afternoon, but only to 40 degrees.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

