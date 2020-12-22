Suspect in custody after Knoxville hookah lounge shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect is behind bars in connection to a shooting that took place at Melrose Hookah Lounge on November 27.

According to Knoxville police, William Franklin Martin, 24, was arrested in Pigeon Forge Tuesday on attempted first-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting.

Investigators said they believed Martin was armed and dangerous as they were searching for him. He allegedly fired shots at a security guard after being asked to leave the lounge.

Martin was booked into the Knox County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

