Suspect in custody after Knoxville hookah lounge shooting
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect is behind bars in connection to a shooting that took place at Melrose Hookah Lounge on November 27.
According to Knoxville police, William Franklin Martin, 24, was arrested in Pigeon Forge Tuesday on attempted first-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting.
Investigators said they believed Martin was armed and dangerous as they were searching for him. He allegedly fired shots at a security guard after being asked to leave the lounge.
Martin was booked into the Knox County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
