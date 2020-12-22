Advertisement

Teens form human chain to save siblings after sled crashes into icy NJ pond

By WCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (WCBS) - Five teenagers from New Jersey are being hailed as heroes for saving two young children after their sled crashed into an icy pond.

As snow piled up and excitement ran high, 8-year-old Olivia Heid and her 4-year-old brother RJ hopped on their sled for the first time ever Thursday at the Beacon Hill Country Club in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. The kids were having a great time until their sled lost control.

“Oh my God, this could have been a catastrophic situation,” said Stephanie Irlbeck, the children’s mother. “You could see in their faces that they knew something bad was about to happen.”

Olivia Heid, 8, and her 4-year-old brother RJ were rescued from a New Jersey pond after their...
Olivia Heid, 8, and her 4-year-old brother RJ were rescued from a New Jersey pond after their sled lost control.(Source: Heid Family, WCBS via CNN)

The sled steered right into an icy pond.

“It was, like, freezing. Our faces were in shock. RJ was, like, really cold,” Olivia said.

Five teenagers heard the commotion and jumped into action. Kieran Foley, 14, hopped into the water, rescuing RJ first then Olivia next, handing off each child one by one to his friends, who formed a human chain.

Five teenagers jumped into action after the children's sled crashed into the water, forming a...
Five teenagers jumped into action after the children's sled crashed into the water, forming a human chain to rescue them.(Source: WCBS via CNN)

“We definitely had to do something. We can’t just sit there and watch,” Kieran said.

The teens are now being heralded as heroes in the community, but they don’t accept the title, saying they did what anyone else would do.

“We hope that anybody would do that. It just happened to be us there,” said one of the teens, Tyler Armagan.

Olivia and RJ’s parents disagree, saying the teens didn’t hesitate for a moment to help their kids and deserve all the recognition in the world.

“What they did was just amazing,” said Richard Heid, the children’s father. “It was awesome to see little kids do that.”

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic
Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Tennessee physicians release statement following Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19 surge
Taylor was charged in March after officers found her grandparents dead inside their Camden home...
Tennessee woman pleads guilty to killing grandparents
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
“Only gather with your household and wear a mask,” Gov. Lee urges Tennesseans as holidays near

Latest News

An analysis of data from 33 states obtained by Chalkbeat and The Associated Press shows that...
US public school enrollment dips as virus disrupts education
In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband,...
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
Hospitalizations in the state have increased 63 percent over the last 14 days, and doctors fear...
Hospitals in California running out of room in face of COVID-19 surge
WVLT Weather Alert tracking a strong cold front
Mild for now, rain to snow on Christmas Eve
The CDC recommends families celebrate the winter holidays at home with people they already live...
Airports see uptick in holiday travelers despite COVID-19 warnings