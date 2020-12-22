Advertisement

TennCare: Health info of up to 3300 people mailed elsewhere

Those impacted will receive free credit monitoring for one year.
Mailbox.
Mailbox.(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Medicaid program says health information of up to 3,300 patients were mailed to incorrect addresses.

On Monday, TennCare officials said they, Gainwell Technologies LLC and Axis Direct Inc. have notified beneficiaries that the privacy issue may have impacted their protected health information.

TennCare said its Medicaid management information systems contractor, Gainwell, alerted the state about the issue in October.

An investigation found mailings were misaddressed in late 2019 and 2020 due to a manual processing error related to address changes, the release said. Axis Direct was managing TennCare member mailings in November and December 2019.

“Gainwell is committed to protecting the privacy and safeguarding the personal health information of Medicaid members,” Dave Mason, Gainwell chief operating officer, said in the release. “While we are not aware of any misuse of personal information, we are notifying impacted members about the incident and highlighting the measures we’ve taken to correct the error and the actions we’ve taken to help protect their information.”

TennCare Director Stephen Smith expressed confidence in Gainwell and the process “to identify the error that impacted certain members and correct it.” Gainwell still contracts with Axis Direct, the state said.

Those impacted will receive free credit monitoring for one year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic
Knoxville listed as worst city of its size for COVID-19 infections in latest White House report.
White House identifies Knoxville as city with worst COVID-19 infection rate for its size
Tennessee physicians release statement following Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19 surge
Taylor was charged in March after officers found her grandparents dead inside their Camden home...
Tennessee woman pleads guilty to killing grandparents
Christmas Star in Madisonville
PHOTOS: The ‘Christmas Star’ over East Tennessee

Latest News

Zookeepers said the chimpanzee group has been very attentive to Jambo since the loss.
Zoo Knoxville mourns loss after chimp delivers stillborn baby
At the end of the year, Alan Williams will retire from his longstanding career in broadcast...
Mayor Glenn Jacobs proclaims Tuesday ‘Alan Williams Day’ in Knox County
A blanket of snow covers Cove Mountain in Wears Valley, TN.
Soaking rain to snow Christmas Eve
KCHD received its first shipment of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on December 22, 2020.
Knox County Health Department receives first shipment of Moderna vaccines
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson will be released from hospital