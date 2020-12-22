Tennessee grandmother accused of stealing grandchild’s Christmas present

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A grandmother is charged with stealing a Christmas present from her grandchild in Scott County, Tennessee, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the present was snatched from under the Christmas tree, prompting victims to report the crime on December 18, 2020. The detective on the case said Amy Best swiped a Nintendo Switch that was later found at the Winfield Pawn Shop.

Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said, “It’s a sad day and time to see charges like this at such a special time of the year for special people, including children. We won’t stand for it. We appreciate Detective Anderson’s noble work and we will continue to commitment ourselves to these investigations.”

Best was arrested on charges of theft under $1,000. The investigation continued because deputies say other items may have been missing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.