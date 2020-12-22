Advertisement

Tennessee grandmother accused of stealing grandchild’s Christmas present

A Tennessee grandmother was charged with stealing a Christmas present from her grandchild, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A grandmother is charged with stealing a Christmas present from her grandchild in Scott County, Tennessee, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the present was snatched from under the Christmas tree, prompting victims to report the crime on December 18, 2020. The detective on the case said Amy Best swiped a Nintendo Switch that was later found at the Winfield Pawn Shop.

Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said, “It’s a sad day and time to see charges like this at such a special time of the year for special people, including children. We won’t stand for it. We appreciate Detective Anderson’s noble work and we will continue to commitment ourselves to these investigations.”

Best was arrested on charges of theft under $1,000. The investigation continued because deputies say other items may have been missing.

